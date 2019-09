The European stock markets are closed with major indices are closing higher. Spain's Ibex rose 0.9%. UK FTSE was flat.

The provisional closes are showing:

In the European debt market, yields for the benchmark 10 year sector are closing lower.

spot gold is up $9.28 or 0.60% at $1510.50



WTI crude oil futures are down $0.95 or -1.65% at $58.37. Crude oil inventories rose 1058K which was higher than the -2250K estimate.



IN the US stock market, major indices are lower:

S&P index -9.37 points or -0.31% at 2996.40



NASDAQ index -29.86 points or -0.36% at 2156.29



Dow industrial average -84.58 points or -0.31% at 27026.68

In the US debt market yields are also lower and trading near the lows for the day.











In the forex market, the snapshot of the major currencies continue to show the USD is the strongest while the NZD has taken over as the weakest currency from the AUD (at the start of the NY session).