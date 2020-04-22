European shares rebound in trading today

German DAX rises by 1.6%

the European stock indices are closing down for the day and the major indices have rebounded from lower levels earlier in the week.

  • German  Dax. up 1.61%
  • France's CAC, up 1.25%
  • UKs FTSE 100, up 2.3%
  • Spain's Ibex, unchanged.
  • Italy FTSE MIB 1.92%

