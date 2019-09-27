European shares end the day higher, but the week is mostly lower

The UK FTSE is up on the week.

The European shares ending the day higher with the UK FTSE leading the way to the upside. It rose 1.02% on the day. The German Dax was up 0.75%. France's CAC and Italy's FTSE MIB lagged.









For the week, the major indices were mostly lower, however, with the excetption being thie UK FTSE which rose by 1.11%. Spain's Ibex was unchanged.





Below is a summary of the week moves (the US markets are obviously stilll open and moving). The worst performer in Europe was the Portugal PSI20 which fell -1.64%. The German Dax fell -0.70% and France's CAC fell -0.88%. US shares are also lower for the week with the Nasdaq index and small caps Russell 2000 down the most.







