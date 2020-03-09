European stock futures extend losses to nearly 10% now

Eurostoxx futures down by 9.9%





It doesn't look like things are getting better for risk assets here and the key question will be what will happen in Wall Street later today?





S&P 500 futures already triggered its circuit breaker on a 5% drop earlier but the cash equity market could be in for something really horrific if this keeps up.







ForexLive

A 7% drop would trigger the level one circuit breaker, halting trading for 15 minutes. A 13% drop would trigger the level two circuit breaker, stopping trading for a similar time. The final threshold would be a 20% drop, which will stop trading for the rest of the day.

The bleeding in the market continues as we get things going here in the European morning. USD/CHF is back near 0.9200 while USD/JPY is threatening a break of the 102.00 level once again to start the session.