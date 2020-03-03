European stocks creeping higher in early morning trade

Major indices close in on 2% gains now









USD/JPY is creeping back above 108.00 now with yields also nudging a tad bit higher. US 10-year yields are at 1.14% now, about 1.8 bps higher than a few minutes ago.







I would expect the session to remain a bit choppy still but perhaps investors are starting to look past the possible G7 communique disappointment already. It is still early in the day so let's see if we will get more clarity in the hours to come.

The DAX and Stoxx 600 are up by 2% on the session, extending gains in early trades and that is helping to keep the risk mood steadier to start the European morning.