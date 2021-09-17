European stocks erase gains, US futures pull lower

Risk turns slightly softer in European morning trade

European equities got off to a good start but all of that has been erased now as regional indices turn red with US futures also marked down by 0.3% currently.





There isn't any immediate catalyst but as mentioned earlier in the day, just be mindful that with quadruple witching on the cards today, things may be a bit more volatile/messy.





Also keep in mind the trend this week that sees US equities sell off heavily right after the open, something to be wary about in the session ahead. With little else on the agenda, risk sentiment is likely to dictate trading conditions before we get to the weekend.