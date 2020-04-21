European stocks extend decline on softer risk appetite

The plunge in oil prices is exacerbating worries in the market

DAX 21-04
The DAX is down by 2.8%, while other European indices are also down by roughly 2% on the day now as we see risk appetite shrink amid the plunge in oil prices during the session.

Granted, WTI June futures are off the lows now to around $16 but it is still down by over 20% today after having fallen to a low of $11.79 earlier.

In the bond market, Treasuries are bid with 10-year yields down by over 3 bps to 0.57%.

Over to Europe, it is all about the yields spread as we continue to see it rise as Italian bonds are sold heavily once again. The yields spread between 10-year Italy and Germany bonds is now 248 bps, closing in on the 278 bps high prior to the PEPP launch by the ECB.

All of this is translating into a stronger dollar and yen on the session so far today.

WCRS 21-04

