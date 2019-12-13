European stocks more upbeat to start the day

UK stocks are lower on the back of a stronger pound

Eurostoxx +1.0%

Germany DAX +1.2%

France CAC 40 +1.5%



UK FTSE -0.6%

Spain IBEX +1.5%

The positive vibes largely stems from the more optimistic US-China trade rhetoric as well as the smooth-sailing UK election, which points towards a somewhat less risky Brexit process.





Notably, exporters (Daimler, Durr) are the ones gaining strongly as the Conservative majority moves us closer to a more manageable Brexit - no immediate risk of a no-deal yet.



