European stocks more upbeat to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

UK stocks are lower on the back of a stronger pound

  • Eurostoxx +1.0%
  • Germany DAX +1.2%
  • France CAC 40 +1.5%
  • UK FTSE -0.6%
  • Spain IBEX +1.5%
ForexLive
The positive vibes largely stems from the more optimistic US-China trade rhetoric as well as the smooth-sailing UK election, which points towards a somewhat less risky Brexit process.

Notably, exporters (Daimler, Durr) are the ones gaining strongly as the Conservative majority moves us closer to a more manageable Brexit - no immediate risk of a no-deal yet.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose