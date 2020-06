Stocks climb higher, pushing the dollar and yen weaker

It is another blistering start for stocks to start European morning trade, as we see the DAX pretty much pare all of its opening losses within the first 30 minutes or so.





Of note, this is pushing the dollar and yen weaker on the session - more so the latter - as cable climbs to a high of 1.2415 and AUD/USD is breaching near-term resistance in a move to session highs of 0.6882 currently.