European stocks pull higher, US futures keep with gains so far on the session

European indices start to hold gains just over 1%

The DAX is leading the charge alongside Italy's FTSE MIB with both indices seen up 1.3% currently as European indices are gaining by roughly 1% across the board.





This follows a more torrid session yesterday but in essence, it underscores the appetite among investors to keep with the buy-the-dip mentality.





US futures are also pointing to decent gains on the session, with S&P 500 futures up 0.3%, Nasdaq futures up 0.4%, and Dow futures up 0.2%.