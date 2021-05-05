European stocks pull higher, US futures keep with gains so far on the session

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

European indices start to hold gains just over 1%

The DAX is leading the charge alongside Italy's FTSE MIB with both indices seen up 1.3% currently as European indices are gaining by roughly 1% across the board.

This follows a more torrid session yesterday but in essence, it underscores the appetite among investors to keep with the buy-the-dip mentality.

US futures are also pointing to decent gains on the session, with S&P 500 futures up 0.3%, Nasdaq futures up 0.4%, and Dow futures up 0.2%.

