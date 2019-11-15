European stocks see gains ease up in the opening hour

The DAX pares gains to just 0.2% now

Equities are still somewhat holding up but the solid start to the day has turned rather mild in the opening hour of trading.





Bond yields have also climbed back down a little though markets are still keeping with the more optimistic risk tone for the most part. US futures have also moved a tad lower, with S&P 500 futures now up by 0.2% on the day.





It's still early in the day but if anything else, this just shows that despite some optimism creeping in, there is still a need for caution until we get more firm answers surrounding US-China trade talks.



