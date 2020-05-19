European stocks see gains wiped out in early trades

A rather indecisive start to the European morning

Just over half-an-hour in, the DAX is trading at flat levels now as European equities see early gains wiped out to kick start the session. US futures are also well off earlier highs, up by around 0.3% currently after having posted around 1% gains earlier.





There's not much of any major headlines to be driving the fluctuation in risk so far as investors are still finding the right balance to kick start the morning.





Major currencies are less affected though, with the aussie and kiwi maintaining decent gains on the session with the dollar and yen keeping weaker still.



