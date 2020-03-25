European stocks see losses deepen, DAX down by over 2%

Things are starting to look a bit ugly at the moment

Not a good look for risk as the market begins to turn a bit more sour on the day. For some context, the DAX opened the day with solid gains of over 3% and has turned tail rather rapidly over the past hour-and-a-half.

Despite a huge rally in equities yesterday, just be reminded that the history of these sorts of rallies is that they tend to happen during very depressed circumstances in the market - and in pretty much all cases, they never really marked the bottom.

