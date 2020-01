US-Iran tensions put pressure on European equities to start the day

Eurostoxx -0.6%

Germany DAX -0.8%

France CAC 40 -0.6%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.8%

This doesn't come as much of a surprise as the more negative risk mood continues to plague markets as we get things going in the European morning. Given that there is little on the data docket to shift the dial, I would expect the softer tone to carry over to US trading.