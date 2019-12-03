European stocks sit higher to start the day
Decent gains observed as European equities look to put the rough start to the week behind them today
- Eurostoxx +0.3%
- Germany DAX +0.6%
- France CAC 40 +0.1%
- UK FTSE -0.1%
- Italy MIB +0.5%
European stocks took a beating in trading yesterday (near 2% losses across the board) but they are looking to post a mild recovery today, if early trades are anything to go by.
That said, the overall risk mood remains in a fragile state as noted here. Hence, be wary that gains may be fleeting especially with some growing worries about a brewing trade war between the US and the EU in the coming months.
So far, that is weighing a little on French stocks with UK stocks also weighed lower by a stronger pound to start the new day.