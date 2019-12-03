European stocks sit higher to start the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Decent gains observed as European equities look to put the rough start to the week behind them today

  • Eurostoxx +0.3%
  • Germany DAX +0.6%
  • France CAC 40 +0.1%
  • UK FTSE -0.1%
  • Italy MIB +0.5%
ForexLive
European stocks took a beating in trading yesterday (near 2% losses across the board) but they are looking to post a mild recovery today, if early trades are anything to go by.

That said, the overall risk mood remains in a fragile state as noted here. Hence, be wary that gains may be fleeting especially with some growing worries about a brewing trade war between the US and the EU in the coming months.

So far, that is weighing a little on French stocks with UK stocks also weighed lower by a stronger pound to start the new day.

