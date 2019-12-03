European stocks sit higher to start the day

Decent gains observed as European equities look to put the rough start to the week behind them today

Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE -0.1%

Italy MIB +0.5%

European stocks took a beating in trading yesterday (near 2% losses across the board) but they are looking to post a mild recovery today, if early trades are anything to go by.





That said, the overall risk mood remains in a fragile state as noted here . Hence, be wary that gains may be fleeting especially with some growing worries about a brewing trade war between the US and the EU in the coming months.





So far, that is weighing a little on French stocks with UK stocks also weighed lower by a stronger pound to start the new day.



