Steady tones as we get things going on the session

Eurostoxx +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.2%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

Some bourses are closed today in observance of Whit Monday with several markets in Europe also closed. As such, expect thinner and lighter conditions and that could keep things more quiet over the next few hours before US comes in.





Elsewhere, US futures are sitting slightly higher too with S&P 500 futures up 0.3% now.