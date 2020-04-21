European stocks softer at the open today

The historic oil plunge is echoing worries to start the session

Eurostoxx -1.5%

Germany DAX -1.8%

France CAC 40 -1.5%

UK FTSE -1.5%

Spain IBEX -1.4%

The Stoxx 600 oil and gas index is down by more than 3% as we get things going, as the risk mood keeps on the defensive to start the day.





US futures are trading closer to flat levels, still slightly lower though, as the market continues to tread with caution. In the currencies space, the yen and dollar are keeping firmer and we are seeing USD/CAD now race higher towards 1.4200.



