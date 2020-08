European trade ideas - August 24

It's a very quiet start to the week and with Jackson Hole at the end of the week it looks like we will have a repeat of last week's price action. Quiet start, busier end to the week. Gold is looking interesting as price is coiling up within the broad triangle pattern I flagged on Friday last wee k. I'm looking for any dollar moves out of the Jackson Hole Symposium to potentially trigger a trade towards the end of the week. Aside from that looking for any breaking news to get some movement. Zzz.