European trade ideas - August 24

What's on your radar for today?

It's a very quiet start to the week and with Jackson Hole at the end of the week it looks like we will have a repeat of last week's price action. Quiet start, busier end to the week. Gold is looking interesting as price is coiling up within the broad triangle pattern I flagged on Friday last wee k. I'm looking for any dollar moves out of the Jackson Hole Symposium to potentially trigger a trade towards the end of the week. Aside from that looking for any breaking news to get some movement. Zzz.





What about you? Anyone seeing anything to get excited about out there? Thought we would have a Mac Miller song today. Very sad he is gone (another music drug overdose story). Too sad.







