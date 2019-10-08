European trade ideas for 08 October 

Trade ideas and thoughts





Greetings one and all for my final day of covering for Justin from his well earned rest. So, this will be my last trade ideas post and it has been great interacting with folks over the last couple of weeks before I return to my usual post each day around 0600GMT.





So, how are you feeling today? AUD and NZD are ripping away on trade talk optimism and the GBP is looking pressured as Boris Johnson prepares for talks to break down. GBPAUD and GBPNZD shorts look interesting to me, or AUDJPY/NZDJPY longs.





Song for the day is 'heavy is the head that wears the crown' as PM Johnson prepress for the Brexit talks to break down.













What say you ?