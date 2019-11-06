European trade ideas thread - 06 November 2019

Author: Giles Coghlan | Category: News

Where's you head at?

Greetings one and all! So, where are we this am? We have had NZD weakness on the weaker employment data increasing the chances of a RBNZ rate cut and risk is cautious awaiting news from the US whether they will roll back the September tariffs. No roll back= less chase of phase 1 deal being signed= risk off. 

I am expecting AUD/NZD buyers from pullbacks, what are you looking at ? 

The song for the day - be the one from Due Lipa. Cracking song, can't even think of a contrived way to put it in the thread, lol. Any help in the comments would be appreciated.

