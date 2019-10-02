European trade ideas thread - October 02

USD weakness

Greetings every one! Once again it is opportunity time to post any trade ideas and thoughts that you might have. USD is weak after the poor US manufacturing data yesterday and the GBP is going to be jumpy on Brexit news. Gold looks sparkly in the current environment and JPY strength could be a feature that raises its head if risk gets worse. So, what are your thoughts and ideas for the day ahead?





Song for the day? Well, in honour of PM Johnson who may well face a heavy crown day...







