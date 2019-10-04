European trade ideas thread - October 04

European trading thoughts and ideas

GBP waiting on Boris, USD waiting on the NFP, and the rest of the currencies waiting on those two mean that we are a tad quiet this am. My plan is to look for gold longs out of a weak NFP is we get one. I may take a look over at the USDJPY too. Apart from that not much going on until later.





Thought we would have a waiting song today and a bit of classic from the great George Formby 'George Formby, leaning on a lamp post' . So, wait for the right girl to come by today traders. Meanwhile, back to leaning on my lamp post ;-)











