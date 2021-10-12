ICYMI - European Union is to push for an end to the exploitation of Arctic gas, oil and coal
European Union plans talks with partners over a possible multilateral ban on the development and purchase of hydrocarbon reserves from the Arctic
Via the Nikkei overnight, posting ICYMI.
The topic to be brought up at the UN climate summit next month.
- EU member states import Arctic fossil fuels including an estimated 87% of liquefied natural gas produced in the Russian Arctic
More at that link above. Its the EU ... concrete action (if it ever comes) is likely to be a long way away ....