European Union lawmakers agree on how to target big tech firms to limit anti-competitive practices
Reuters cite the FT on news that the EU parliament agreed to a deal
- to apply to firms with a market capitalisation of at least 80 bn EUR and offering at least one internet service, such as an online search
Firms such as
- Alphabet unit Google
- Amazon
- Apple (AAPL.O)
- Facebook (or Meathead or whatever they're called now)
- Microsoft
- China's Alibaba Group Holding
- Netherlands' Booking
will be scope of the new laws.