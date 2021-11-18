European Union lawmakers agree on how to target big tech firms to limit anti-competitive practices

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters cite the FT on news that the EU parliament agreed to a deal 

  • to apply to firms with a market capitalisation of at least 80 bn EUR and offering at least one internet service, such as an online search
Firms such as 
  • Alphabet unit Google
  • Amazon
  • Apple (AAPL.O)
  • Facebook (or Meathead or whatever they're called now) 
  • Microsoft
  • China's Alibaba Group Holding
  • Netherlands' Booking
will be scope of the new laws. 





By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose