European Union lawmakers agree on how to target big tech firms to limit anti-competitive practices

Reuters cite the FT on news that the EU parliament agreed to a deal

to apply to firms with a market capitalisation of at least 80 bn EUR and offering at least one internet service, such as an online search

Firms such as

Alphabet unit Google

Amazon

Apple (AAPL.O)

Facebook (or Meathead or whatever they're called now)

Microsoft

China's Alibaba Group Holding

Netherlands' Booking

will be scope of the new laws.



















