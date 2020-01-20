European worries over China trade deal with the US. China says chill out.
The Global Times with an opinion piece headlined: Europe can benefit from China-US phase one trade deal
GT open:
- Many economists in the continent think the China-US agreement will impair the "multilateral trade order" and be "harmful for Europe,"
But:
- Such worries are completely unnecessary.
- On the contrary, the pact between the two largest economies will favor European countries in the long run, because it indicates that China is opening its markets further.
Huh. Yeah … okay ...