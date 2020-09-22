EuropeFX now supporting PayPal deposits

EuropeFX has made funding trading accounts easier than ever with the new support from PayPal.

Traders are continuously demanding more of their brokerages in 2020 than ever before. For its part, EuropeFX has listened to its clients and is now supporting PayPal as a new means of deposit for all trading accounts.

EuropeFX already boasts a wide array of deposit methods, including bank wire, credit cards, debit cards, and E-wallets. Its automated processes make depositing and withdrawing seamless.

With the addition of PayPal, clients will now be able to quickly and reliably fund their accounts for all FX and contracts-for-difference (CFDs) trading needs.

Why Trade with EuropeFX

EuropeFX offers access to five different types of trading accounts, satisfying every need for its global clientele. Whether you are a novice or veteran trader, the brokerage offers a tailored trading account for individuals of all levels of experience.

In addition, EuropeFX has placed a large emphasis on trading education. This is reflective in its approach to helping educate and inform its clients.

EuropeFX offers free access to the materials individuals need most to master the world of FX and CFDs trading via a dedicated portal with easy-to-manage segments.

The brokerage provides a detailed online library of eBooks, video courses, webinars, and seminars. Additionally, clients have access to trading tools, an economic calendar, and up-to-the-minute news and analysis.

This includes access to Trading Central, which has become the standard in market ratings and methodology to help traders. EuropeFX's collective package of tools, education and respected signals helps give all clients more informed decision-making.

About EuropeFX

EuropeFX is a leader in FX, CFDs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and more. The company utilizes STP trade execution, offering live webinars and education sessions and an extensive lineup of tradable assets, markets, platforms and trading options.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money quickly due to leverage. 78.94% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.