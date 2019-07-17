Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

Slightly softer tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.1%

French CAC 40 futures -0.3%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

This mainly reflects the mood in Asian trading, which mirrors the sentiment seen in US equities overnight. European stocks closed with modest gains yesterday but that came before the mood was tempered by Trump's remarks on possible additional tariffs on China





The overall risk mood on the session remains more steady with US futures up by 0.1% with Treasury yields a little lower. 10-year yields are down by 1 bps to 2.092% but there isn't much to really offer currencies a firm direction at the moment.



