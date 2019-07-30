Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

Flattish tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures flat

French CAC 40 futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

UK stocks are once again the standout here as the pound continues to be ravaged to start the new week. Sentiment elsewhere is more reflective of the mood in US equity futures, which are near flat levels as well with E-minis just up by 0.1% currently.





All eyes are on the Fed decision tomorrow but just be wary of any potential headlines to follow from Shanghai as US-China trade talks resume today and tomorrow.



