Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

Subdued tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.1%

French CAC 40 futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.4%

This mainly mirrors the sentiment seen in US futures, which are down by about 0.2% as we begin the European morning.





Risk tones will once again be a key factor driving trading sentiment today so be wary of any potential retracement to yesterday's optimism in the session ahead.





Treasury yields are trading at the lows for the session now with 10-year yields down by 2.5 bps to 1.51% and that is weighing on yen pairs still with USD/JPY at 105.66 currently.



