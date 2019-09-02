Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

Tepid tones observed in early trades to kick start the new week

German DAX futures +0.1%

French CAC 40 futures flat

UK FTSE futures +0.3%

I would expect the flattish sentiment here to be more of what traders will be reverting to amid some indecision on weaker US futures and North American holidays today.





The Treasuries market will be off so the bond market won't offer anything to traders to feed off in the sessions ahead. As such, we could be facing a slower day amid lighter trading conditions to start the week.





USD/JPY sits at 106.20 currently, a little lower from Friday but off the lows seen earlier in Asia Pacific trading just under the 106.00 handle.



