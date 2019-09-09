Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

Mild gains observed in early trades to kick start the week

German DAX futures +0.2%

French CAC 40 futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

This largely mirrors sentiment seen in US futures, which are up by ~0.2% on the session as well. Overall risk sentiment remains more muted though with bond/Treasury yields looking more flat, offering not much help to major currencies as we begin the session.





Looking ahead, just be wary of trade headlines that could potentially temper with the risk mood but otherwise we could be in for a more mixed and sluggish session today.



