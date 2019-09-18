Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

A sluggish start to the day amid focus on the Fed

German DAX futures -0.1%

French CAC 40 futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

This pretty much mirrors sentiment seen in US futures, which are down by ~0.2%, as we begin European trading. The tepid tone here is also seen in the bond market, where yields are little changed on the day so far.





All eyes are on the Fed now so I wouldn't expect major risk flows to materialise before we get to the main event in markets today.



