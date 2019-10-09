Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

Calmer tones prevail in early trades

German DAX futures +0.2%

French CAC 40 futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

After the beat down yesterday, equities and risk sentiment is more measured to start the new day. The mood above is reflective of that in US futures, which are up by about 0.2%.





It's all about the anticipation of US-China trade talks in Washington now for risk. In the mean time, just be mindful of more trade-related headlines and Trump tweets that can sway the mood as talks look set to begin tomorrow.



