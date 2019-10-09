Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Calmer tones prevail in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.2%
  • French CAC 40 futures +0.3%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.1%
ForexLive
After the beat down yesterday, equities and risk sentiment is more measured to start the new day. The mood above is reflective of that in US futures, which are up by about 0.2%.

It's all about the anticipation of US-China trade talks in Washington now for risk. In the mean time, just be mindful of more trade-related headlines and Trump tweets that can sway the mood as talks look set to begin tomorrow.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose