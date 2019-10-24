Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

Steady tones observed in early trades in Europe

German DAX futures +0.2%

French CAC 40 futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures flat

I would say that this largely keeps in tune with sentiment seen in US futures, which are flat on the day currently. In general, markets are still caught in a bit of a limbo right now as we await key risk events still to come before the end of the week.





Looking ahead, the one to watch for risk assets today will be US vice president Mike Pence's speech on China - scheduled for 1500 GMT.



