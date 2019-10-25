Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Flat and steady tones observed in early trades

  • German DAX futures flat
  • French CAC 40 futures +0.1%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.1%
ForexLive
Not much is happening to start the session as equities sentiment also stays more flat, mirroring the mood seen in US futures.

Markets are pretty much caught in limbo awaiting further developments in Brexit and US-China trade so there isn't much direction to work with in the European morning.

Barring any major headlines from the two key focus topics above, we may be in for a more subdued trading day to wrap up the week.

