Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

Little change observed in early trades as markets keep steady

  • German DAX futures -0.1%
  • French CAC 40 futures +0.1%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.2%
US futures are up ~0.1% but the overall risk mood is more steady/modest with little change observed in bond yields to start the day. USD/JPY rests at 108.60 but remains in a narrow range (14 pips) in trading thus far.

Markets are still feeling rather torn by the push and pull in the US-China trade rhetoric and the prevailing sentiment indicates more of a breather for the time being.

