Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

Minimal change observed in early trades

  • German DAX futures +0.1%
  • French CAC 40 futures +0.2%
  • UK FTSE futures +0.1%
This more or less mirrors the tepid tones in US futures with S&P 500 futures hitting a record high but is keeping near flattish levels on the day still. The risk mood continues to stay cautiously optimistic as we await more headlines on US-China trade.

USD/JPY is keeping bid around 109.15 to start the session with the dollar also holding steady on the day so far.

