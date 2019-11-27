Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

Minimal change observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.1%

French CAC 40 futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

This more or less mirrors the tepid tones in US futures with S&P 500 futures hitting a record high but is keeping near flattish levels on the day still. The risk mood continues to stay cautiously optimistic as we await more headlines on US-China trade.





USD/JPY is keeping bid around 109.15 to start the session with the dollar also holding steady on the day so far.



