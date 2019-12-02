Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

Mild positive tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.1%

French CAC 40 futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

Little change among European futures to start the week but the overall risk mood is still leaning more towards the positive side of things. Treasury yields are at their highs of the day across the board with 10-year yields up 4.1 bps to 1.817% currently.





That is helping to keep yen pairs underpinned though USD/JPY continues to rest around 109.64 - little changed since the end of Asia Pacific trading.



