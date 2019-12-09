Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

A more tepid tone observed to start the week

German DAX futures +0.1%

French CAC 40 futures -0.1%

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

Little change to start the week as markets are keeping steady for the most part at the moment. There are plenty of key risk events still to follow during the week so expect market participants to be cautious for the time being in anticipation.





As such, major currencies are also largely little changed except for the pound. USD/JPY is keeping steady at 109.59 on the day - within a 18 pips range.



