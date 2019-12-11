Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

Minimal changes observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.1%

French CAC 40 futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.2%

This largely keeps in tune with the more tepid risk sentiment we're seeing to start the day.





The tariffs headlines overnight failed to really shift the dial as we continue to wait on Trump's final decision and with the Fed meeting looming in the background, we may be in for a more choppy and sluggish session in the European morning ahead.



