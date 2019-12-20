Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

Flattish tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures flat

French CAC 40 futures flat

UK FTSE futures flat

The tone here is reflective of the overall risk mood in markets at the moment, which is more steady and subdued in general as we count down towards the holiday period next week.





There is little for risk trades to chew on as we look towards the end of the week but if anything, just look towards how US stocks will perform later today. So far, US futures are looking rather uninspired with E-minis slightly lower by 0.1% to start the session.



