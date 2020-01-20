Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

Little change observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.1%

French CAC 40 futures flat

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

The more tepid tone is a reflection of current market sentiment, which is not saying a whole lot to kick start the new week. With Wall Street closed today, investors may be left scratching their heads on how to proceed next after a solid performance last week.





In the currencies space, not much is happening among risk trades either. USD/JPY is still sitting around 110.18 as trading ranges remain relatively tight to start the morning.



