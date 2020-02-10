Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

Tepid tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures -0.1%

French CAC 40 futures -0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

This suggests more cautious tones to kick start the new week with bonds also staying near flat levels for now. The market is still trying to get a grip on the coronavirus outbreak situation and how it is impacting the global economy as China returns back to work.





It is very much a 'wait and see' situation now as to whether or not things will get worse before they get better in the coming days/weeks.



