Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

Tepid tones observed in early trades

  • German DAX futures -0.1%
  • French CAC 40 futures -0.2%
  • UK FTSE futures -0.1%
This suggests more cautious tones to kick start the new week with bonds also staying near flat levels for now. The market is still trying to get a grip on the coronavirus outbreak situation and how it is impacting the global economy as China returns back to work.

It is very much a 'wait and see' situation now as to whether or not things will get worse before they get better in the coming days/weeks.

