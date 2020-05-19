Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

Flattish tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.2%

French CAC 40 futures +0.3%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

This mirrors the more flat tones seen in US futures as well, with European equities coming back off a solid performance in overnight trading as investors also took heart in the coronavirus 'reconstruction plan' proposed by Germany and France





While reports are saying that the proposal has been well received by almost all member states, it is important to note that this is still not the coronabonds proposal that Spain and Italy has been pushing for over the past two months.





As such, there are still potential major hurdles to navigate through in the coming weeks.



