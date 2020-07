Calmer tones observed with a recovery fund compromise in sight

German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures flat

The spot to watch for European equities today will be on negotiations in Brussels on the recovery fund, with a compromise likely to be struck later in the day.





The hopes for such a move is also seeing the euro rise to its highest level since March against the dollar, with EUR/USD now up to 1.1467.