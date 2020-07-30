Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

Flattish levels observed in early trades

German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures +0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures flat

This is but a reflection of the market mood as we get the session underway, with risk sentiment sitting in a mixed and indecisive spot after the Fed yesterday.





There might not be much to really shift the dial in the market as the focus will turn towards key earnings releases after the Wall Street close today. Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, and Facebook will all be reporting so it is going to be a big day in terms of earnings.



