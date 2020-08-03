Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

Little change observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.2%

UK FTSE futures -0.1%

Spanish IBEX futures flat

This somewhat mirrors the tone seen in US futures, which are keeping closer to flat levels as we kick start the session. As the risk mood is still in search of fresh direction, major currencies are also little changed for the time being after some early moves.





USD/JPY is flat at 105.83 after a jump to a high of 106.43 earlier in the day. EUR/USD is also somewhat flat at 1.1775 after a bright start near 1.1800 before easing to 1.1741.



