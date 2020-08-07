Eurostoxx futures -0.1% in early European trading

Mildly softer tones in early trades

German DAX futures flat

UK FTSE futures -0.2%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.1%

Despite European futures keeping closer to flat levels, the overall risk mood is more on the defensive side to start the session as US futures are seeing down ~0.3% now.





That said, they are off earlier lows - similar for Asian equities - and that is seeing some of the dollar and yen strength ease a little. Both currencies are still leading gains but are off the highs seen earlier in the day.





The main focus will be on US non-farm payrolls today for any further clues about labour market conditions and how that will relate to risk sentiment later ahead of the weekend.



