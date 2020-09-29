Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading
Light changes in early trades
- German DAX futures +0.2%
- UK FTSE futures +0.1%
- Spanish IBEX futures flat
European equities put on a fine showing yesterday but amid some cautious optimism seen in US futures today, we are seeing more of the same to start the session in Europe.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures are both up ~0.3% so that is more or less reflected in the mood above as well.
Major currencies aren't doing a whole lot to start the day with only the pound keeping slightly higher at 1.2860 levels against the dollar amid Brexit optimism, but is keeping just below some resistance at around 1.2880 for the time being.