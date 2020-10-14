Eurostoxx futures +0.1% in early European trading

Tepid tones observed in early trades

German DAX futures +0.1%

UK FTSE futures +0.4%

Spanish IBEX futures -0.1%

Risk sentiment is looking more tepid for the most part to start the session, as the losses in the equities space yesterday is balanced out by the slight gains in US futures today.





Stimulus talks met with a setback yesterday - though expected - and that tempered with the mood a little, but just be mindful of the buying on Monday in case that returns.





UK stocks look poised for a firmer start as the pound continues to keep weaker as Brexit risks are abound going into the European Council meeting tomorrow.



